Pastor Charles Jenkins earns doctorate of divinity, launches leadership program

Global spiritual leader, thought provoker and celebrated author, GRAMMY®-recognized, Stellar Award-winning artist Charles Jenkins, was awarded a doctorate of divinity from the historic Beulah Heights University in Atlanta for his innovative leadership, and comprehensive impact, not just in the community of believers, but beyond the church.

Beulah Heights University is proud to honor Jenkins for his unprecedented work and is equally excited to announce a leadership program that will focus on succession and transition beginning fall 2021. The certificate program has been developed by Jenkins in partnership with the academic leadership of Beulah Heights. The program will equip leaders, students, churches, nonprofit organizations, and beyond with knowledge, ability, and strategy necessary to navigate organizational transitions, and succession planning which will increase the sustainability and success of organizations.

Jenkins’ latest book, Seasons, is a guide for leaders and organizations considering transition and succession. The book will also serve as a textbook for the coursework for the program launching in the fall of this year.

“Dr. Charles Jenkins has always amazed me with his unwavering strength and determination for greatness. His sweeping body of work speaks for itself and warranted this prestigious honor. I am so honored to not only be able to call him a colleague but more importantly a friend. He is the real deal, a true asset which makes us proud to bestow this honor upon him from Beulah Heights University,” said the president Beulah Heights University, Dr. Benson Karanja.

“Dr. Charles Jenkins is a game-changer in the area of succession and transition leadership. He has literally established a new paradigm for leadership in African American Life,” said Dr. Rodney Jackson, dean and vice president for Academic Affairs of Beulah Heights University.

“Honors like this are rare, and when they do happen they are presented to individuals who are much older than I am. It is very humbling for my life’s work to be acknowledged in this way. I am deeply grateful to the Beulah Heights Family. I am also excited to help leaders and organizations transition and pass the baton effectively to ensure the enduring strength of our institutions,” said Jenkins.

Founded in 1918, Beulah Heights has become known as one of the nation’s oldest and fastest-growing Bible institutions. Beulah Heights University aims to offer higher education founded in the Protestant Christian tradition.

For more information on Jenkins, visit CharlesJenkins.com.