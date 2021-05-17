Snoop Dogg to examine some of the dumbest criminals in new Peacock series

Snoop Dogg keeps his name circulating throughout the Hollywood mix and has a new unscripted series in the works for Peacock about the world’s dumbest criminals. Kevin Hart made the announcement at NBC Universal’s Upfronts presentation and according to Deadline, the series is in development. The new project will be far left from the upcoming crime drama “Black Mafia Family,” in which Snoop will be featured. The series is being executive produced by 50 Cent.

During the presentation, the comedian and actor also revealed that he and Snoop will be hosting an upcoming comedy sports news show, which is also in the developmental process. Hart said that his team at the Laugh Out Loud Network is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon.”

Last year, Hart signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform Peacock. The deal includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service.

On a somber note, Snoop’s daughter Cori Broadus revealed on Sunday, May 16, that she previously contemplated suicide. The 21-year-old shared her struggle during Mental Health Awareness Month to encourage anyone else dealing with their problems, that things will get better.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls–t. THANK YOU🤎… #mentalhealthawareness.”

Whatever Cori was dealing with seems to have passed or gotten better as she posted a few photos of her and her boyfriend Wayne Deuce out on a date. He also shared photos of the date on IG and told Cori he was there for her.

“I love you princess,” he wrote. “This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding till the end… Wayne.”

Snoop also approved of the message with praying and heart emojis.