50 Cent to mentor Houston high school students (video)

50 Cent is continuing to make his presence felt in Texas since revealing he had moved to Houston last month to handle a few business ventures. Jumping right into the heart of the community and the inner city, 50 has partnered with Houston Independent School District, Horizon United and his G-Unity Foundation to launch the inaugural G-Star program at Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere High schools.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a press conference Monday, May 17, that a $300,000 donation by 50 Cent for the business-ready G-Star program will be given to the three HISD high schools that have historically underperformed academically.

Students at the three schools will also get access to the G-Unity Business Lab, where 50 Cent will mentor student entrepreneurs. The program will also offer students paid internships and opportunities to connect with business leaders in hopes of inspiring a new generation of business owners.

“This entrepreneur program will be a success. Houston independent school district is lit🔥i’m just getting started. The kids that won’t listen to nobody, will listen to me, we come out of the same kinda confusion. This program is just gonna show them how to win,” the “Power” creator posted on Instagram.

HISD matched G Unity Foundation’s $300,000 donation, which brought the total gift to $600,000.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it. These programs will really get people excited to learn again after everything that’s been going on. Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me,” added 50 Cent in the press conference reported by KHOU-11.

Check out the press conference on the following page as 50 looks to help turn more inner-city youth into business leaders.