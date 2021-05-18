Disney Junior connects with The Roots to teach kids about racism

Racism is a topic that can’t be ignored today and Disney is making an effort to educate its young viewers with an upcoming animated shorts series called “Rise Up, Sing Out.”

The show is designed for children ages 2-7-years-old and their families. It will include music by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots. The Roots frontmen, along with Latoya Raveneau, are executive producers of “Rise Up, Sing Out” as well. The series will present the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers and will air on Disney Junior.

“We hope to empower and uplift the future generations in the way we know best, through music,” Trotter and Thompson explained in a statement to The Associated Press. “We hope these shorts will encourage the young audience to recognize and celebrate our differences as human beings while learning the tools to navigate real-world issues of racial injustice.”

“Rise Up, Sing Out” will debut this year on Disney Junior platforms including the channel and app, although a date has yet to be announced.

“Disney Junior recognizes that children are experiencing a multitude of feelings around what’s happening in our world today and that families are struggling to discuss sensitive issues around race,” added Joe D’Ambrosia, Disney Junior’s general manager and senior vice president in the statement to The AP.

“The shorts are intended to give families the tools and knowledge to address these important topics with their preschoolers in an age-appropriate manner through music and relatable kid experiences,” D’Ambrosia added.

A viewing guide for parents is being developed for parents also by The Conscious Kid. The organization’s website states that they are “dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.”