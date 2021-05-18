The Honorable C.T. Martin laid to rest leaving behind a legacy of service

Former Atlanta City Council Member C.T. Martin passed away earlier this month surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta at the age of 84. The Atlanta community came out to pay its final respect to this great man affectionately known as the “Dean” of the City Council. Martin was honored in a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center by his family, friends, and dignitaries, including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and three (3) former Mayors, The Honorable Andrew Young, The Honorable William C. Campbell, and the Honorable Kasim Reed as well as a host of past and present council members who served with him over the years. In grand fashion, The Atlanta Police Department gave a special helicopter tribute at the start of the program, followed by the Atlanta Fire and Rescue’s fitting tribute at the end. The final procession was led by a horse-drawn carriage carrying his remains to Lincoln Cemetery.

“We have been so moved by all the stories and heartfelt memories of our beloved C.T. Your actions are an extraordinary example of friendship and love. Ordinary things done with exceptional love is a fitting exclamation point to a man who was as intensely passionate and fearless as C.T. We thank you for joining us to celebrate the courageous, exuberant spirit and full radiant life of C.T. Martin”, says the Martin family.

Martin leaves a legacy of service and leadership to the Atlanta community and the residents of his beloved District 10 that cannot be erased. Since his election in 1990, Martin labored tirelessly to bring the voice of visionary African Americans to the forefront to impact national policy. He was a champion for minority businesses in Atlanta and a fierce “get out the vote” campaign manager throughout the region. He served as a Council member for District 10 for nearly 30 years. He is credited with mentoring and developing many young people over the years, including his eventual successor, Councilmember Andrea L. Boone.