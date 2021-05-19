Barack Obama used foul language to bash Donald Trump, new book asserts

Former President Barack Obama exemplified almost preternatural restraint and affability despite Donald Trump’s ruthless campaign to destroy his presidency, and then later, obliterate any vestige of Obama’s historic legacy.

However, according to a new book, Obama’s congeniality went out the window behind the scenes, particularly during the hotly-contested 2020 presidential campaign.

Author Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer for the Atlantic, wrote in his book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump that Obama had reached his breaking point and ripped into his presidential successor. The book is scheduled for a May 25, 2021, release.

“He’s a madman,” Dovere writes that Obama said of Trump, according to The Guardian, which published an excerpt. The British-based publication added that “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation.”

It is no secret that Obama and Trump detested each other, though Obama managed to retain civility and amiability, at least publicly. But the entire Obama family greatly resented Trump for the infamous “birtherism” conspiracy while Obama was president and for trying multiple times to eradicate Obamacare when he became the 45th president.

“More often: I didn’t think it would be this bad. Sometimes: I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig,” Obama said of Trump, according to Dovere’s book.

Obama was also aghast that Trump was conversing with foreign leaders, most particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin, without aides as part of the call.

“That corrupt motherf—er,” Obama called Trump, The Guardian said Dovere reportedly wrote in the book.