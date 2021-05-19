Kwame Brown slams Stephen A. Smith for calling him a ‘scrub’ (videos)

Kwame Brown is on a revenge tour after enduring nearly two decades of bashing and mockery for allegedly being one of the biggest busts in NBA history.

Earlier this week, Brown, the No. 1 pick during the 2001 NBA draft, scorched Stephen Jackson, Gilbert Arenas and especially Matt Barnes for rehashing how much of an underachiever Brown was on their podcast, “All the Smoke.” On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Brown turned his attention and anger toward ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, the star of the wildly popular sports talk show “First Take,” called Brown a “scrub” when he was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2008. Smith added that fans should be “celebrating” his departure.

“Kwame Brown is gone! The City of Angels, Hollywood should be celebrating. Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not,” Smith said of Brown at the time.

“This man was a bonafide scrub! He can’t play! No disrespect whatsoever, but I’m sorry to call, tell everybody the truth, the man cannot play the game of basketball. He has small hands, he can’t catch the ball, he has bad feet, he can’t really move even though he’s mobile, doesn’t really know what he’s doing, doesn’t have a post move that he puts to memory that he can do two times in a row. He has no game whatsoever, plays no defense, doesn’t have the heart, the passion or anything that comes with it, and you’re asking me whether they gave up too much? Please.”

13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown. And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021

