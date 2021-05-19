Malcolm X: 5 books to read in honor of his 96th birthday

Ninety-six years ago today, a Baptist minister and an avid follower of Black nationalist leader Marcus Garvey, the Rev. Earl Little, and his wife Louise welcomed their fourth child into the world in Omaha, Nebraska. They named him Malcolm Little.

Tragically, neither of his parents were around to see that tall, lanky kid metamorphose into one of the most important and electrifying leaders this nation has ever produced. Little’s father reportedly was murdered by White supremacists when he was only 6 years old, while his mother was famously put into a mental institution before he matured into an internationally influential leader.

As organizers spend the day giving tours of Malcolm X’s childhood home in Omaha on May 19, 2021, the rest of the nation’s urbanites commemorate what would have been the 96th birthday of the venerated human rights leader known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz.

On today, his 96th birthday, I am remembering #MalcolmX (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) and praying for his dear daughters, including my powerful sister-friend, @ilyasahShabazz. #MalcolmXDay 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6U7l9d4h9K — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 19, 2021

Today is Malcolm X’s 96th birthday, May 19th. No leader, no man specifically, has had a greater impact on my own life than him. Anyone who truly wants to understand America, what changing one’s life can be, must read THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X. He is father I never had. pic.twitter.com/2ICpzy35l1 — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) May 19, 2021

