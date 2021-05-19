Rapper who documented Capitol riots for album exposure facing federal charges

Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, also known as “Bugzie the Don” in Sandston, Virginia, rap circles, received a swarm of responses for his latest album, The Capital. The adulation he was likely going for, however, was stifled recently by claims that he participated in the violent insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

According to multiple sources, Brodnax did admit to investigators that he was on-site during the insurrection but said he was only there to document the activities. He denies any wrongdoing, including committing violence of any kind, entering any of the chambers or offices, or theft.

The rapper claims he followed the rally and entered the building “peacefully” when the gates were removed for easier access by Capitol authorities. In an interview subsequent to the riots and his album release, which featured him posted on top of a SWAT tank, Brodnax provided an admission of guilt.

“Brodnax followed the crowd to the United States Capitol Building and entered the building after United States Capitol Police moved the gates that blockaded the door,” he said according to an affidavit associated with his initial detainment.

Brodnax further stated that once he was inside, he only wanted to document what he saw by shooting pictures and videos. That included his sitting atop the tank with a cigar in hand while flanked by a U.S. flag.

Brodnax was arrested on March 11, only days after his album was released, and two months later, he is now facing four federal charges — among them, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.