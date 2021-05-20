T-Pain takes a plunge into the art of drink mixing with new book

T-Pain made millions and had dance floors packed with his inebriated hit single “Buy U A Drank” and now the Florida rapper is teaming up with beverage professional Maxwell Britten to release his mixology book, Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career. The book is scheduled to drop this fall on Sept. 14 through Kingston Imperial and will retail for $30.

“A BOY GOT A BOOK COMIN!!! “Can I Mix You a Drink?” 🥃 Available for pre-order now!!!! 50 cocktails from my life and career. Instead of buying you a drank, I’ll show you how to make one 🍹Thank you @maxwellbritten & @kath3000 🥂📖,” the T-Pain posted on Instagram.

Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career is an exploration of new flavors to create delicious, unconventional recipes that can be used for parties, pre-games, or a quiet night in. Pre-orders are being taken right now on Amazon too.

“Years back, I got up with my friend, [author] Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative s—t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking,” T-Pain told Billboard of the inspiration behind the book. “She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up.”

T-Pain also told Billboard that “mixology is complex” and thanked his co-author Britten.

“So I’ve been meaning to post about this for a while but honestly, was getting in the weeds over the winter with @tpain on this one. Anyways, very excited to announce that I have co-authored this tome all about making crazy recipes and ‘trappin’ as the kids call it these days. Out in fall 2021, Love ya!”

Check out the cover of the book below.