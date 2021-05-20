Hey Mini Cooper fanatics, the British car manufacturer has just upped the ante with the 2021 Countryman. The largest model in the Mini fleet, the Countryman has now equipped the plug-in hybrid. After a hiatus in 2020, the 2021 Cooper SE Countryman ALL 4 PHEV now offers the electric gas hybrid combination.

In addition to the plug-in hybrid, the Mini has also made a few modifications to both the exterior and interior of the Countryman. Starting with the front end, Mini redesigned the Countryman’s radiator grille, flanked by LED headlights and LED foglights. The rear end also comes with new LED lighting along with Union Jack taillights. You will find optional wheel sizes ranging from 17-19 inches. One new branding on the SE is the E logo badge that can be seen on the tailgate and the charging port. The exterior trim has also expanded with color options and there are now six hue options which include two new hues — white silver and sage green.

The Countryman’s crossover styling has made the car a top-seller for the brand. What has made the Countryman so popular is the practicality of the vehicle along with more space than a traditional Mini Cooper. Moreover, its large body and split seating makes this crossover styling a winner.

2021 unveiled a new digital instrument cluster available as an option as well. The five-inch display is complemented by an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen on all models with integrated Apple CarPlay and available navigation on upper sub-trims.

Along with the beautiful aesthetics of the 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman SE, you get decent gas mileage. In the city, you can average around 29 MPG. Using the electricity and gas combination you get upwards of 73 MPG!

The 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman SE ALL4 PHEV, as test-driven, is reasonably priced. The SE ALL4 comes loaded with a host of standard features, such as heated seats, storage package, roof rails, and 18-inch Pin Spoke black wheels just to name a few. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price starts around $41,500. Add on optional features like Signature Uphoslstry Package, Premium Package, White Bonnet Stripes, and the unavoidable Destination Charge, you can drive off the lot for around $46,450.