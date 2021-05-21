DJ Scream gets next-level exposure for ‘Big Facts’ podcast

Behind some of the biggest mixtape projects dropped by hip-hop and rap greats, Atlanta’s own DJ Scream reflects on his start in the music industry and cultivating his “Big Facts” podcast into one of the nation’s hottest shows.

Tell us how you got started in the industry.

Just being a fan of the culture, hip-hop and rap music coming up, I started to think of the thing that I could do just to be a part of music, and that was deejaying. So, I started to save my money. I bought my first turntables and [have] kind of been at it ever since.

In the mixtape scene, who were some of the artists you worked with?

I worked with Crime Mob, Trillville, D4L, Shawty Lo — that was like the first mixtape that took me from a local level to a national level with top hit records. [Shawty] Lo introduced me to Rocco [and] Gucci Mane. I did Soulja Boy’s first few mixtapes, a lot of people don’t know that. I was a part of Future’s early on mixtapes and the Migos’ first groundbreaking mixtape and [Rick] Ross obviously, we did it. We did a crazy tape.

What’s your current platform, and how did it come about?

I felt like a lot of Southern artists go to the west coast or the east coast, but a lot of times the conversation is kind of spacey because they don’t know the person. So now on “Big Facts” when you look at me, Bank and Jade [and] the people that we talk to, these are conversations. We do have interviews with people we don’t know, but for the most part we try to bring in the homies and have conversations about the culture – past, present or future. There’s so much more of the Atlanta story to be told that people don’t know, and I want to be a part of [it]. We got a rich legacy here.

