Vedo rekindles love for R&B with ‘1320’ (video)

R&B is starting to reemerge after being stagnant for several years, as romance faded away in the lyrics and the art of seduction became nonexistent. Vedo has been one of the few champions holding down the fort with his bedroom seductions since emerging on the scene in 2013 after appearing on “The Voice.” The Atlanta-bred crooner is now gearing up to release his new project, 1320, and sat down with rolling out to discuss his new single, “For Me.”

Why did you stick to the traditional R&B love script and forgo the random one-night stands that are prevalent right now?

R&B had kind of lost its way and the art of storytelling was gone. Yeah, I want to hit it, but what about leading up to hitting it? I felt like people just jumped straight to the point and there was no climax or buildup to it. R&B should put you in a trance where you can close your eyes and really visualize everything I’m saying. The reason I wanted to keep the romance and the storytelling in it is because that’s the type of R&B I grew up on — that ’90s R&B [and] even the early 2000s like Jagged Edge and Usher. I wanted to bring that back.

You and Jacquees created magic with “For Me.” How did you connect?

I’ve been knowing Jacquees since I was 16 years old. He went to Towers [High School], and I went to Southwest DeKalb [High School], and those are the two schools in Decatur. … It was kind of almost like a friendly rivalry between me and him at like 16 and 17 years old. Nonetheless, we ended up doing a record called “I Do,” and fans loved it. That was kind of our way of binding the relationship of two young R&B guys coming up. We wanted to treat it like it’s two guys who do R&B and it’s all love.

What made this the right time to reconnect?

I think it was time for us to do a song together because he had his success and I was still working on getting there. So, when things popped off, I was like now it’s time to give the fans what they’ve really been wanting.

