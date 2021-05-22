‘Black Ink Crew’ star Ceaser Emanuel files lawsuit against his ex

“Black Ink Crew New York” star Ceaser Emanuel has had enough of the child abuse claims. To counter, he held a press conference on Thursday to address the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex, Crystal Torres.

In January 2021, the tattoo artist was accused of domestic abuse by his teenage daughter Cheyenne when she revealed on her Instagram Live that her father pulled her out of the shower naked after she failed to do the dishes. She also claimed that the attack left her traumatized. The “Black Ink Crew New York” star insisted his daughter was having a tantrum at the time because she had been punished and had several privileges revoked for failing to do household chores.

According to Emanuel, he sent a letter to Torres he received from the Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services in Georgia, which cleared him of any suspicion of child violence. Torres has apparently ignored the letter and has been attacking her ex on social media ever since.

“I am concerned for my daughter Cheyenne; her mother has corrupted her. I would do anything in my power to have my daughter back in my life. She is the sole heir to my Black Ink empire. I am nothing without her, and I miss her by my side. I have been dealing with this family matter for a while. And every time I feel like I am getting somewhere, I am being shut down and pulled away from speaking with my daughter directly… Everything I’ve built has been for my daughter,” stated the reality television star during the press conference.

Emanuel claims Torres’ slanderous comments and rants on social media and in interviews have resulted in him losing sponsorship deals and the temporary suspension of his VH1 reality show due to an internal investigation. He also claimed the accusations ended his voluntary work with the community and underserved children because he was suspected of child abuse.

Torres’ last social media rant against Emanuel was Monday, May 17.