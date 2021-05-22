Dázon Dixon Diallo, founder of SisterLove Inc., an HIV, sexual and reproductive justice organization, sat down with her faith-based coordinator, Africa McCladdie, and rolling out to discuss her advocacy and efforts in the African American community. The goal: increase sexual health literacy.

Share the vision of SisterLove.

Dazon Dixon Diallo: I’m the founder and president at SisterLove and we’re what I call a sexual and reproductive health rights and justice organization with a very thick lens on HIV/AIDS and other sexual health challenges. That’s part of what the vision at SisterLove is. We go in on health education, the intersections of service delivery, advocacy policy work, research, leadership development and bridging it, not only locally, but nationally and internationally. We’re helping solve problems for ourselves … by doing so for everybody else.

