Coco Gauff closes in on Olympic qualification with 2 big wins (video)

Cori “Coco” Gauff is one step closer to her ultimate goal in 2021: qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Japan.

The teen tennis sensation edged ever closer to her goal when she delivered an overwhelmingly convincing victory over Wang Qiang, with a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing that took only 74 minutes for the win. Yahoo! Sports noted that Gauff won 76 percent of her first-serve points.

The victory also accomplished other major goals of Gauff’s: getting over her revulsion for clay, or as she termed it “dirt.” winning her second WTA title at just 17.

ALL EYES ON ✨COCO✨ 🇺🇸 @CocoGauff, the 17-year-old American clinches her second WTA singles title in Parma 🏆#EmiliaRomagnaOpen pic.twitter.com/6rjWhYJ2mM — wta (@WTA) May 22, 2021

The precocious wunderkind captured the doubles title alongside longtime partner and BFF Caty McNally just a few hours later.

According to “NBC Sports,” which is covering the Olympics, Gauff’s pair of victories in Italy on Saturday propelled her past her competitors in a razor-thin race for the fourth and final spot for the Olympic tennis team. Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske are the other three players vying for that last spot.

NBC also reports that veterans Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams have already locked up the first two spots, with Jennifer Brady close to “mathematically” clinching the third slot.

Gauff needs to go strong in next week’s French Open in Paris, while her aforementioned competitors need to falter to guarantee Gauff a spot in Tokyo this summer.