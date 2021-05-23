J. Cole joins Timbaland’s Beatclub (video)

J. Cole returned with a vengeance this May as he released his sixth studio album The Off-Season and made his professional basketball debut as a guard for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League.

The Fayetteville, NC MC handled a lot of his production – as usual – on his latest project and worked with Timbaland to help deliver the sonic experience. The relationship has led to the Roc Nation rapper joining Beatclub, an online marketplace for beats and sounds launching later this year.

The company was founded by Timbaland and will allow creators to keep 100 percent of their music rights and 100 percent of their revenue. Producers can also set terms for pricing, retain publishing splits and royalties, and the service doesn’t take any additional income from those who subscribe.

“We are proud to have J. Cole join Beatclub. He has made a massive impact on many music creators through his work, not only as an artist, but also as a songwriter, producer, beatmaker and [Dreamville] label executive. Having Cole partner with Beatclub to sell his beats as a producer on our platform opens the doors to millions of other creators looking to do business this way,” expressed Timbaland to Variety.

“We look forward to working with J. Cole, Ib, and the rest of the Dreamville team to ensure that they can build another revenue stream while also helping them continue their legacy in the music creation space,” Timbaland added.

Mike WiLL Made It, Mike Dean, Scott Storch and Rance Dopson of 1500 Or Nothin are just a few other A-list producers that have joined Beatclub. Peep the clip on the next page as J. Cole discusses the making of the track “Amari” from his latest album and how his relationship with Timbaland manifested.