President Biden to host George Floyd’s family 1 year after his death

President Joe Biden is going to commemorate the anniversary of the Memorial Day holiday that changed America forever.

Biden is going to host the family of George Floyd at the White House on May, 25, 2021, one year after he was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, allegedly over a counterfeit $20 bill. In a video that is permanently imprinted on the American psyche, Chauvin put the full weight of his body using his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until a pleading Floyd stopped moving and breathing.

A jury did not take long to find Chauvin, 45, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd in April 2021. He will be sentenced in the summer of 2021 while the three former officers who were on the scene and stood idly by – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – will now stand trial charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The president already met with Floyd’s survivors when he traveled to Houston in advance of the funeral in 2020, People magazine reported.

Floyd’s death altered the sociopolitical and racial paradigms in America and incited calls for police reforms and even “defund the police” efforts around the country.