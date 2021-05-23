Stephen A. Smith calls Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL ‘White privilege’

Colin Kaepernick knelt for Black rights and was blackballed by the NFL while Tim Tebow knelt for praise and is being allowed back into the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the former University of Florida quarterback and NFL bust Tim Tebow to a one-year contract on Thursday, May 20. Sportscasters have been weighing in on the deal and have expressed that Kaepernick’s professional career consists of more accomplishments than Tebow who also refused to play in the league at various times because no teams wanted to invest in him as their starting quarterback.

Tim Tebow signed with the team to try and make the final roster as a tight end instead of a quarterback. He last played in a regular-season game for the New York Jets in 2012 and failed to get on the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Tebow’s shot was partially given by his relationship with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer who coached Tebow when Florida won two national titles in 2006 and 2008.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was not quiet about the signing and called Tebow a “good dude” but added “Blacks do not get these opportunities.” “We see someone of a different ilk, a different ethnicity getting opportunities that we know we would never get. That’s where the words White privilege come in,” Smith said Thursday on “First Take. “There’s no way to eradicate White privilege without White individuals giving up some of their privilege.”

Tebow reportedly signed a one-year, $920,000 contract, the minimum standard for a player with three years in the league. The NFL Network reported Tebow received no guaranteed money and an injury split, which could impact his salary if he gets hurt during organized team activities, training camp or playing in a game.

Shannon Sharpe also wasn’t fond of Tebow’s return and made it clear where he stood on his show “The Undisputed.” Check out his thoughts on the following page.