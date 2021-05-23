YG gives away $20K worth of sneakers

Rapper YG gave back to the community once again on Friday, May 21, when he donated over 100 pairs of sneakers to newly released inmates at the Amity Foundation House in downtown Los Angeles. The “F Donald Trump” rapper released his joint album Kommunity Service with Sacramento rapper Mozzy on Friday as well and the two handed out the newest edition of YG’s Red Flame Block Runners. The sneakers retail for $200, which means the rapper gave out more than $20,000 worth of shoes.

“Shoes is [sic] everything. Shoes is [sic] something you need. When you wake up, you going to leave the house, you gotta put on a pair of shoes and you know people love sneakers first of all. But for the homies that’s fresh out of prison from doing life sentences, they probably didn’t know they was gonna come home and they out and they tryna figure out life and do the right thing. So, I know for somebody with some status or celebrity [to] pull up and just gift them with anything, I know they appreciate it. It probably goes a long way. So, that’s all I wanted to do,” the Bompton rapper told TMZ.

Amity Foundation House in LA houses newly released inmates until they can get back on their feet. YG also spoke to the newly released men in a video captured at the event and wished them the best of luck as they adjust back into society. He and his team handed out each pair of sneakers individually to the men as well.

“Welcome home. I pulled up to pass out some shoes. I grew up out here in the streets and I feel like I just wanna give back to the people. I want to shine some light on the people. I have my own brand … I’m doing my own shoes, so it’s only right I let the community get some. Show some love to the community and the people. Welcome home,” said the rapper.

Check out YG’s Red Flame Block Runners on the following page and he and Mozzy’s new video “Gangsta” which samples 50 Cent’s classic hit “Wanksta.”