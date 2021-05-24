‘Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray sentenced in domestic violence case

Actor Bryshere Gray, who starred as Hakeem Lyon alongside Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in the hit TV series “Empire,” has entered a guilty plea in his domestic violence case. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Gray pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, and as part of a plea agreement, he will have to serve 10 days behind bars and also has been placed on three years probation.

Gray must pay restitution, join a domestic violence offender treatment program and submit to alcohol and drug tests as part of his plea deal. The use of drugs and alcohol is prohibited under the agreement.

Gray was arrested in July 2020 after a standoff with SWAT at his home just outside Phoenix, Arizona, and charged with felony aggravated assault. His wife, Candice Jimdar, flagged down a Good Samaritan and alleged Gray assaulted her for several hours at their home.

KPNX 12 News in Phoenix reported at the time that police records stated that Jimdar told investigators she confronted Gray after seeing messages from other girls on his cellphone. Jimdar said Gray called them fake before he attacked her, leaving visible wounds on her face. She alleged Gray “said he was going to kill her,” punched her more than 100 times, choked her and pulled a knife on her.

Gray also can’t own or possess any firearms, which includes Tasers and stun guns. According to TMZ, he also must check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement, and he needs written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.

On the acting tip, Gray has been quiet since “Empire” concluded after its sixth and final season in 2020.