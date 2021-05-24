Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor welcome new baby

R&B vocalist Fantasia Barrino and her husband, businessman Kendall Taylor, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Last month, Barrino was admitted to the hospital but later released after having early contractions at six months. The couple’s newborn, Keziah Taylor, arrived a little early, however, everything appears to be fine.

The “Free Yourself” singer had previously been sharing her pregnancy news and updates on the new Instagram account she created for her daughter, @keziahlondontaylor. She shared her joyous news on her own page Sunday as she asked for God to bless her child.

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world,” Fantasia wrote. “We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Barrino, 36, has two other children from previous relationships. Her other daughter, Zion, is 19, and her son, Dallas, is 10. The “American Idol” alum married Taylor in 2015, and Keziah is their first child together. The proud papa also took to IG to express his excitement.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman,” he captioned the post. “To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect, and admiration for black women. ‘Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power, and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!’ Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”

Taylor also has a son named Treshaun from a previous relationship.