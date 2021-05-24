T.I.’s son King Harris gets into another verbal altercation in viral video

King Harris, the eldest son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris got into a heated verbal altercation in a recently recorded video that went viral on Monday, May 24.

Harris, 16, who was born Clifford Joseph Harris III, was caught on video steaming as he walked to his black SUV after a heated conversation with an unknown male.

Harris demanded authoritatively, “What you wanna do?” and then asked another male, “You from here?” When the second male responded, “Yeah,” the teen Harris whipped open the passenger-side door to a large car and angrily yanked out a black spiked backpack.

The temperature changed immediately as some females start to scramble, one of them uttering, “Oh hell nah, let’s go.”

Wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and gripping firmly on the black backpack, Harris gets even more confrontational.

“What’s up with you bro? Putting your head around me, talkin’ out your a– like you wanna do something. What’s up bro?”

When someone tried to calm Harris, he becomes even more defiant, saying, “What? Or what? Or what?” as he inches toward the unidentified male who cannot be seen in the video.

While the scene appears to be getting dangerous, a young woman can be heard telling a friend:

“Girl, this could be a gun–get out of the way!”

Before the video clip ends, Harris diffuses the situation by barking, “Be about your business, my n—-,” as he turns back towards his SUV.

Harris then appears to get back in the SUV without revealing the contents inside the backpack.

No one from the Harris household, save for older sister Zonnique Harris, who tweeted a short reference to the episode on Sunday, May 23, 2021: “Be about yo business my n—-.”

