A&E ‘Hustle & Tow’ star Early Walker opens up about filming while on the job

Early Walker is the owner of W&W Towing, a business he built from the ground up and a single tow truck. A decade later, Walker, who now boasts a fleet of trucks, has seen his business featured on a variety of platforms including A&E’s “Hustle & Tow,” Hollywood Unlocked, Yahoo Finance and more. Known for his generosity and propensity to give to the less fortunate, Walker is an active member of the Chicago community, lending his time, money and experience to help children who have lost their parents to gun violence. His acts of kindness are anything but random and he recently sat down with rolling out to discuss his generosity and booming business.

What are the most critical principles for being on a show?

I am going to say dedication. You definitely have to be dedicated because there are a lot of hours involved. I want to say, perseverance and just being yourself. At the end of the day, what really sells you most is yourself.

For all those young hustlers, can you share with them the value of what the hustle is, and how you showcase it on film for them?

Everyday life is a hustle. When you take that into the business world, it’s really about never accepting “no.” You have to continue to be creative [and] figure out ways to be able to find a yes out of a no.

What is the biggest lesson in bringing a reality that has been brought back to you by people who have seen the show?

The message we want to put out is that our lives matter. Oftentimes, we are forgotten. We are the bad guys until you need us. It is brought out in this episode several times that every six days, a life is lost. You think about the harsh reality that these are actual people. They want to go home as well. I do love the fact that the network was able to showcase us as regular people. That’s what we want the viewers to understand.

What does it feel like when you’re supporting that family who really has had a wreck? How has the show touched your life knowing that now people can see the rescuer in you?

To be able to put out that platform where African Americans have the opportunity to be able to show people across the world that everyone’s not vultures. All truck drivers aren’t bad guys.

What is that like, to know that your office is a production studio?

This business is one of those things where it’s like you are just required to move. You get an accident. You get a rollover. You get a car in a ditch slide and we got to go.