Kia Motors disrupts sedan market with the 2021 K5 GT-Line AWD

In the midsize car bracket, the market is saturated. Every automobile manufacturer has a selection of midsize sedans. With Kia, however, it’s slightly different. Known as a style leader, Kia Motors America has disrupted the market once again with its 2021 K5 GT-Line AWD. Though categorized as a sedan, it has all the features of a luxury car.

From its newly designed exterior to its plush interior, one can’t help but take notice of the Kia K5. The sleek exterior features bold, powerful lines and a thinner front grille offer a fresh new look for the K5. The rear end sports two dual chrome exhaust pipes, which complement the car’s overall appeal. Don’t let the sedan label fool you. The Kia K5 GT has some serious get-up-and-go under the hood for a four-cylinder with its 1.6-liter, 180-horsepower turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Featuring cockpit seats, the K5 is set up for comfort for drivers and passengers. The K5 GT-Line also offers a nice size trunk with 16 cubic feet of space. The interior has great space, comfortably accommodating a six-foot-tall passenger with plenty of legroom in the front and rear seats.

Rolling out drove the K5 GT-Line AWD with a starting price of $29,090. After paint options and destination fees, this beauty rolls off the lot for $31,300. On the open road, the K5 handled well. It’s a great family car that can transform into a sleek luxury vehicle while cruising around town. The combined fuel economy averaged 29 mpg — 26 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.