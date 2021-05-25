NBA’s Malik Beasley apologizes for dumping wife for reality star Larsa Pippen

NBA star Malik Beasley is apologizing for abruptly dumping his wife and young son and getting romantically entangled with the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen.

Beasley, 24, took to his Instagram page to offer his wife, Montana Yao, a public mea culpa after she was blindsided by paparazzi photos showing Beasley holding hands with reality TV star Larsa Pippen, 46, during the week of Thanksgiving 2020.

After being subjected to abject humiliation and tossed aside, Yao filed for divorce the following month, Page Six reports.

Afterward, Yao spit fire on Instagram at Beasley for giving her and their 2-year-old son, Makai, orders to vacate his premises.

Yao said they were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused,” she said at the time, according to TMZ. “There have been no public or private addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

On Monday, May 24, 2021, Beasley penned on IG that he understands how wrong he was for throwing away something so precious to him.

“I wana (sic) say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months,” Beasley wrote to Yao on Instagram. “…my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.”

Beasley hastened to add that he was the one who broke things off with Pippen.

“I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body (sic) like you for me,” he wrote. “For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you.”

Yao has acknowledged that she read Beasley’s apology and seems appreciative of the gesture.

“Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology. It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly so it is really appreciated,” she said on Instagram Monday, according to TMZ.

“At the end of the day, we are both Makai’s parents so I am praying for his sake we can all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise him with love, respect, and happiness on both sides.”