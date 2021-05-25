Producer 9th Wonder joins faculty of university in NY

Producer 9th Wonder has joined the faculty and teaching staff of Long Island University. The Little Brother beats man joined the school’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as a visiting professor and artist in residence, teaching courses in hip-hop history and the making of an album.

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” 9th Wonder said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

Based at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, the producer born Patrick Douthit, joins award-winning soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome, and renowned baritone vocalist Colin Levin, on the growing roster of artists who will provide hands-on instruction to students. Established by Jay-Z and his team, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience.

Besides running his own label Jamla and overseeing artists like Rapsody, the North Carolina native previously served as an artist in residence at North Carolina Central University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Virginia. 9th Wonder also is currently working on a research project in conjunction with the Loeb Library at Harvard University, chronicling the top 200 hip-hop albums of all time.

“La Familia…This time…it’s the classroom. See you in Brooklyn…,” 9th Wonder further posted about the announcement on Instagram.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide Roc Nation Hope Scholarships for 25 percent of enrolled students. The recipients will graduate from the program debt-free also and will receive individualized support and mentorship.