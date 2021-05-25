Reality star Mo Fayne labeled a ‘con artist’ as bail request decision is given

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, businessman and rapper Mo Fayne, was dealt another loss in regards to his guilty plea last week on charges related to his PPP loan scandal.

Mo Fayne, whose real name is Maurice Fayne, pleaded to a judge on Monday, May 24, to be released from jail until he’s sentenced because he needed time to organize his day-to-day household affairs and ready his daughter for college as she heads off to school this fall as a freshman. He also argued that he suffers from chronic health conditions and is asthmatic, which could leave him susceptible to COVID-19.

Since December, Fayne has been in custody since he was accused of violating the terms of his bail by contacting a possible witness. He is set to be sentenced in September 2021.

On Monday, prosecutors argued that Mo Fayne should remain in custody until his federal bank fraud case is heard and labeled him as a hardened con artist who has discussed defrauding others. He was dubbed a threat and a risk to the public and accused of Googling which countries didn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S. prior to his arrest.

The judge denied Mo Fayne’s request and agreed with government prosecutors that Karlie Redd’s ex’s online travel search posed a concern. It is believed that he boasted to a witness that he’d never serve time for the crime. Fayne was accused of using a Paycheck Protection Program of over $2 million to purchase over $85,000 worth of jewelry and pay off personal debts. He also used the funds to bring his child support payments up to date.

As part of the plea, Fayne was ordered to forfeit nearly $100k from several bank accounts as well as 8 of his 2015 Kenworth T680 trucks. In exchange for his plea, 14 charges were dropped and the government agreed to recommend Fayne get a 151-month prison sentence, which is about 12.5 years.

He was facing a 30-year sentence.