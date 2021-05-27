Mary J. Blige to be inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, will be inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame on Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The unveiling of her star is free and open to the public and will be held outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The Apollo’s Walk of Fame honors legendary artists who have performed on its stage over the last 87 years. Mary J. Blige joins a line of superstar inductees like Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, and most recently, the original Temptations.

Blige first appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo” with rapper Father MC when she sang the hook as a backup singer on his 1990 single “I’ll Do 4 U.” In 1992, she made her first solo performance on the show at the iconic New York performance hall performing her first hit “You Remind Me.” She also performed on the show in 1995 and 2001 and sold out her own concert at the theater in 2002.

The Yonkers singer has been developing her acting chops over the past few years in between recordings and will next portray singer Dinah Washington in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson. Respect is slated to hit theatres on August 13.

The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer currently stars on the 50 Cent executive produced hit series “Power Book II: Ghost” and previously received rave reviews for her role in Netflix’s Mudbound. She’s also currently playing a doctor in the coming-of-age film Pink Skies Ahead which premiered earlier this month on MTV.

MJB will also be combining both of her talents soon as she’ll be executive producing an upcoming documentary for Amazon on the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth.

My Life was released on November 29 in 1994.