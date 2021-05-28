‘America’s Dad’ can’t catch a break, denied parole by Pennsylvania board

America’s Dad can’t catch a break.

Bill Cosby was denied parole by a Pennsylvania judge as it was determined he has not fulfilled a requirement to complete a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention, according to CNN.

The 83-year-old disgraced actor and comedian must maintain a “clear conduct record” among other things, based on a letter the media outlet obtained.

Cosby is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board cited a variety of reasons for deciding against parole for the iconic comedian, including “failure to develop a parole release plan” and a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections.

Andrew Wyatt, who represents Cosby, spoke on his behalf, indicating that the parole denial was no surprise to him, his family, friends and his legal team.

“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof,” Wyatt told CNN on Thursday, May 27, 2021. “Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”