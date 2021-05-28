‘Slutty Vegan’ CEO Pinky Cole on how to make vegan Jamaican Jerk chicken tacos

Pinky Cole is the founder of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain in Atlanta. She recently joined Rolling Out and Seagram’s Escapes for Cocktails and Conversations, where she shared tips on both business and how to make one of her favorite vegan treats: vegan Jerk chicken tacos.

Cole was joined by fellow panelists, author, TV Host and star of Bravo TV’s Married to Medicine, Quad Webb as well as Jenne´Claiborne, author and founder of Sweet Potato Soul. During the discussion, the women shared their best food tips and recommendations for the perfect summer celebration, complemented by their favorite Seagram’s Escapes beverage.

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, Cole shared the recipe and process for making her customer favorite vegan Jamaican Jerk chicken tacos and paired with them with Seagram’s Escapes flavor Jamaican Me Happy. Check out her demo where she explains how to recreate her delectable vegan tacos.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Will you be trying her recipe? Drop your comments in the comments section to let us know how they turn out!