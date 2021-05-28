Steve Casey striving to guide his sons to be conscious Black men

Steve Casey is the associate director of grants management for the MacArthur Foundation. Casey is in the business of supporting creative people and building a more just, verdant, peaceful world.

Aside from his day job, Casey is also a father who initially strives to support, nurture, uplift, and guide his sons to be conscious Black men. Casey spoke with rolling out’s Father Coach Club about five life lessons he’s instilled in his sons.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

My wife and I are leaving a living legacy of community stewardship for our two boys through the housing choice we have made along with our work and life choices. We live in Englewood on the Southside of Chicago on purpose. Despite the negative connotation that Englewood has both locally and nationally, my sons see what it means to be active in advancing and uplifting community concerns. We also demonstrate the same through the work we do via our respective employers by giving a platform to that voice.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

My culture as a father is to be a nurturing, uplifting, guiding, resourceful, boundary-setting, and growth-oriented guide for my son’s dreams and desires.

As a father and a life coach, describe your playbook.

My playbook is loosely scripted, but is also highly adaptable as life and circumstances change in both the world around us and their individual lives. I am acutely aware that as their needs change, so should my playbook.

What insightful advice would you suggest about building a network?

Life necessitates having a network of networks to allow for a range of individuals to both effect and have an effect on key decision points and expanding one’s own individual perspective. Having a set of non or minimal overlapping circles allows for a large range of people to be involved in shaping your life.

How important is keeping your word?

Your word is our bond with yourself and the world. If you cannot keep your word then why should anyone trust you? Setting your personal bar high allows others who have high bars for themselves to be in your life.