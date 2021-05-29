J. Cole releases new sneakers in honor of Basketball Africa League experience

J. Cole finished his short run in the Basketball Africa League this week as he made his transition to professional basketball. The North Carolina rapper wrapped up his three preliminary games coming off the bench for a total of 45 minutes and finished with a stat sheet of five points, three assists and five rebounds with the Rwanda Patriots. Before leaving Africa, Cole penned a letter to his fans and team in Africa on Instagram thanking them for the opportunity.

“So many thank you’s are due. Thank you to @thebal and to @patriotsbbc for the opportunity. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches and staff for treating me like family. I learned so much in the few weeks we were together. Congrats on that win tonight and good luck next game. Thank you to @puma for supporting a dream from day 1, and getting me to Rwanda and back safely via Puma jet,” wrote Cole.

J. Cole also hinted in the letter that this may not be the last time you see him in the league either and his skills will get even better with more time.

“Thank you to the entire country of Rwanda and to the city of Kigali for hosting us. BEAUTIFUL land with BEAUTIFUL people. To anyone considering visiting or moving to the continent, from everything I saw and heard, I would recommend you consider Kigali and Rwanda in general. Thank you to everybody that had kind words for me despite my inexperience. I plan to get better,” he continued.

The Dreamville boss also unveiled his latest signature Puma RS-Dreamer “Times Square” pack on Friday which he first wore in his debut with the Patriots. Released in three new colorways, Cole stated that the shoe called the “Time Square Pack” represents never being afraid to face your fears.

