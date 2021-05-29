Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue warns people to stay away from PPP loans

Pretty Ricky’s Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith seems to be remorseful after using funds he received from the Paycheck Protection Program to make some questionable transactions and purchases after receiving the loan. The rapper and singer is expected to plead guilty when he appears in federal court in June to answer to conspiracy and fraud charges. Baby Blue was arrested in 2020 and is expected to serve a few years behind bars. Baby Blue turned to Instagram to warn people not to steal from the government because the consequences will be severe.

“I want to take a second to use my platform and tell all my followers and anyone that sees this… If anyone approaches you with an offer for a PPP Loan, simply tell them… NOTHANK YOU! Don’t even have the conversation. It’s not worth it. Walk away and keep your freedom. Ignorance is not a legal defense and when you’re standing in front of a judge & jury, you won’t be able to say “I didn’t know,” he warned on IG.

Continue reading on the next page.