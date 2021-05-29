Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley mend their relationship

Tamar Braxton had a strained relationship with her former castmates after being released from the talk show “The Real” after two seasons in 2016. The series debuted in 2014 with Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love as hosts and Braxton has claimed her co-hosts were jealous of her, which had something to do with her being fired.

Well, time seems to heal all wounds as the beef appears to be over. Earlier this month, Bailon posted a picture of her and Mowry-Housley together after not seeing each other for over a year because of COVID-19 and the “Sister Sister” actress leaving the show last year. Braxton saw the pictures and posted two heart emoticons which led to the reunion.

Mowry-Housley responded back to Braxton, posting “hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu,” while Braxton replied, “I miss you too…& so much!” with another heart. The Instagram communication then led to the waving of the white flag.

