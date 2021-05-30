Jim Jones shuts down radio host over marriage questions (video)

Jim Jones seems to be tired of people asking when he and his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin are getting married and let WGCI Chicago radio host Kendra G know just how he felt. Kendra G asked the Dipset rapper if there is “still pressure for you and Chrissy to get officially married?” and the playful banter began.

“You married? Yo mama married?” asked Jim as Kendra replied “no” to both questions.

“All right then, so that should answer your question. Why you worried about me getting married? You talking to me about something you haven’t fulfilled or your mom hasn’t fulfilled, so you shouldn’t be worried about what’s going on in my house — try to figure out what’s going on in yours,” the “Ballin’” rapper retorted with a bit of shade.

Kendra then told Jones that it’s a question the fans wanted to know and he had a retort for them as well.

“As a fan — you fans need to turn around and see if your mama’s married, or your father’s married. That’s what you fans need to do. If that’s not going on in your household you fans don’t need to ask me any questions, you dig?” Jones added.

The “We Fly High” rapper then told Kendra he and Chrissy were very much still in love and it was a private matter.

“I’m just playing with you. Marriage is a beautiful thing. Everybody has their course in life and I love my woman and we’re doing extremely well and I’ve been together longer than I’ve seen people be married all over this world. Every woman deserves marriage and when it’s the right time for us, please believe it’ll be done. I don’t know if it’ll be done for the public but it’ll definitely be done for us,” the MC further commented.

