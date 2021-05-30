Kawhi Leonard dropping album with NBA YoungBoy (video)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has an ear for music and will be releasing a compilation project this summer titled Culture Jam. While he won’t actually be stepping into the booth himself, he and Warner Records’ senior vice president of A&R Eesean Bolden are spearheading the project and just released the first single and video, “Everything Different,” featuring NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave. The NBA champion will also donate a portion of the album’s proceeds to the late Kobe Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides athletic opportunities to youth in underserved communities.

“Culture Jam will always be a platform where creators’ ideas and talents come to life and serve our family and our communities. As an athlete that loves family, music, culture, and community, it was extremely important for me to build a space where all these elements thrive,” Leonard told Complex.

“Culture Jam’s significance is not only timely but it is also necessary. Equally, it is extremely important to support youth. My donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is just the beginning of that support and connection,” the NBA hoopster added.

In other news, NBA YoungBoy is alive and well after rumors circulated this week that the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper had been found dead in his jail cell. Greg Moroux, chief legal counsel at St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, told USA Today that the rumor is “completely false.”

The troubled rapper born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden was taken into custody at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on April 13 after being arrested in Los Angeles in March following a pursuit with police. NBA YoungBoy had an outstanding warrant on drug and weapons charges from a September 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge. He pleaded not guilty to one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, and is awaiting trial, which is scheduled for sometime in June.

As NBA Young Boy awaits his fate