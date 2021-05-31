7 facts about Tulsa that Whites want you to forget

One hundred years ago on May 31, 1921, White mobs destroyed the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to many historians, it was known as “Black Wall Street.” More importantly, it is also considered the most horrendous occurrence of racial terrorism in U.S. history. Unfortunately, many Americans are unaware of the story of Greenwood and the massacre that occurred therein.

Below are seven facts that are essential in truly understanding the events of that day.