Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta calling it quits

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta have announced their split after 27 years of marriage.

The 56-year-old actor and his spouse — who tied the knot in 1994 — have called time on their romantic relationship of almost three decades and will embark on their next chapter as “the best of friends and co-parents” to daughter Brielle, 22, and sons Blake, 19, and Paris, 24.

In a joint statement shared to Instagram, they said: “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago.

“It has truly been a beautifully journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us.

“We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so.

“We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

The “Quantico” star and DaCosta, also 56, have asked for privacy at this time.

They added: “We thank you all for all your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change. Blair & Desiree Underwood.”