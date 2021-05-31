DC Young Fly knocks out heckler (video)

“85 South Show” comedian and “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly takes his comedy seriously and won’t tolerate disrespect while he’s performing. The Atlanta funnyman apparently knocked someone out during his performance in Oakland, California, over the weekend and turned to Instagram to set the record straight.

“I’m from the west side of Atlanta. I’m I [been] stabbed I am traumatized but GOD turned my life around but I always stay on point just in case I have to protect myself!!!!! Pleasanton/Oakland I love [y’all] forever and we always have a good time but I’m mad [y’all] l had to see [that] side of me but if u dont f–k wit me please dont come to my shows if [your] intentions aint to kome and have a good time dont show up cause I pray that the energy is rite everywhere I go,” the comedian posted after the altercation. [Editor’s note: This quote and the one below are not edited]

In the footage, DC Young Fly paces the stage after the apparent one-and-done blow as the audience looks on. He also went on with the show after the knockout and apologized to his fans for having to witness the fight.

“And I’m protected and covered by GOD plus i got hands #IWillMakeItHome. Sorry [y’all] had to see me knock a n—-a out but guess [what] #IGotOnWithTheShow #GODSentMeOnaMission #IMustFinishMyTask,” he further wrote.