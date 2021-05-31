Venus Williams unveils new K-Swiss sneakers and workout apparel (photos)

Tennis champion Venus Williams continues to make her mark in the fashion industry as well and recently reconnected with K-Swiss for the launch of her new activewear line called the “Glow Up” collection. The capsule of clothing includes leggings, shorts, jackets, and hoodies and is the second pairing of the classic tennis shoe company with Williams’ lifestyle brand EleVen by Venus.

Williams posted some of the new items from her line on her Instagram account and announced, “Summer drop has arrived from @elevenbyvenus – this pink set is my personal favorite 💕.”

According to Footwear News, the “Glow Up” collection also includes two new sneaker designs, the K-Swiss Ultrashot 3 and 360 Plantar Chassis Support. The apparel line can be found at kswiss.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.

“When I think of K-Swiss — from when I was younger until now — I think of classics. It works with everything. It’s based on the California lifestyle, and I’m from California,” she told Footwear News. “They’re open to creativity and new ideas. The design is incredible. With all those different aspects, it’s a perfect fit. I love being able to dive into the archives. K-Swiss has been an iconic brand for decades, so I loved creating looks that combine their timeless style with EleVen’s vibrant and sleek designs.”

In related news, Williams and Coco Gauff are teaming up in doubles at the French Open. According to ESPN, the women’s doubles draw was announced in Paris on May 30, and Gauff, 17, and Williams, 40, were a surprise entry. Gauff has beaten Williams twice in Grand Slam singles action — at Wimbledon in 2019 and at the Australian Open last year.

Williams is a seven-time major singles champion and has won another 14 Slam doubles titles with her sister, Serena. Gauff and Williams will face 13th-seeded Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the first round on Wednesday, June 2. Check out photos of some of the new “Glow Up” apparel on the following page.