Yvette Nicole Brown mourning the death of her mother (photo)

Yvette Nicole Brown’s mother has died.

The “Community” alum took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal the sad news about the death of her mother, Fran.

Brown said she was “devastated” by the news, but didn’t explain what had happened to her mother because she deemed it “too big” to get into.

She wrote alongside a picture of her mother: “I am devastated. I don’t have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does.

“I didn’t share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I’m still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That’s all I know to do.

“Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans.

“I love you, my sweet mama. Always.”

That same day, the former “Drake & Josh” star posted several snapshots of herself with her lookalike mother, alongside the caption: “Until we meet again.”

Brown went on to share the caption from her brother’s Instagram post, in which he described his mother as his “very own personal angel from above.”

In part, the post read: “Dear Mama 2021

“29 May 21 will b a day I’ll never 4get. The day, my world felt like it got ran n2 a ditch. I had 2 say goodbye 2 my 1st love. Some1 who has seen me at my best & worse. My very own, personal angel from above. U walked with me thru my 1st steps. Its only right that I’m here 4 ur last breaths.

“I sit here by Ur bedside waiting 4 U 2 prepare 4 home. Im planning on being here so don’t go alone. I don’t have a lot 2 say as we talked everyday. I said all i ever wanted 2 say. I have no regrets beyond are journey in the realm is ending. I am eternally grateful 2 have shared it with u from my beginning.”