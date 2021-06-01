Jeezy puts concert promotor on blast for ‘chaotic’ event (video)

As COVID-19 restrictions are starting to be lifted throughout the country. Concerts and parties are starting to reconvene and Jezzy is currently out making moves and performing spot dates to get reconnected with his fans. The Atlanta rapper was in Detroit over the weekend for a charity event in his “second home” to host a benefit for local kids, but an event later that evening didn’t go quite as planned.

“You know I have to send a PSA out to my city, my second home, Detroit. So listen, this how it go. I came to the city to give away a thousand bikes to a thousand kids. That was my initiative, and we did that and it was very successful, so shout out to everybody that came through,” stated Jeezy in an Instagram video.

“Now, this day party, which was a day party and not a performance. A day party, contractually, in the contract it says, ‘day party.’ I just wanted to pull up and see my people real quick. Get in and get out. It was unorganized, understaffed, and chaos. I got there, nobody knew what to do. They wanted to put me in the skybox for me to watch the crowd from there. Absolutely not. I got my crew together, we walked down to the bleachers so we could see the people,” Jeezy added.

Jeezy spent plenty of time in Detroit over the years and the city also helped him blow up due to his affiliation with the crime organization Black Mafia Family, which originated from the city. The “Soul Survivor” rapper also expressed that his love for Detroit was never tied to money.

“I wanted to go down to the field where everybody was but there was nobody there including the promotor that could get us down there. So you know how I’m rocking. [He left] At the end of the day, I’ve never done nothing for Detroit for no money. It’s always about the love and it’s always gone be that way. If ya’ll [mad] at anybody, be mad at that promoter. He right there in the city if y’all need to get your money back… You know what it is.”

