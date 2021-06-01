Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, Serena Williams responds

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, after the continued controversy surrounding her refusal to grant press interviews following her matches. Osaka claimed the interviews caused mental health issues and that reporters seem to be “kicking athletes when they’re down” during their lowest points. Osaka was fined $15,000 on Sunday after skipping her first press conference following her first-round win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig. Osaka took to Instagram to deliver the news to her 2.3 million followers.

“I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my own well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka’s statement on IG read in part. “I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Tennis star Serena Williams, who has been the media darling in the past just like Osaka, has seen judges and the press shade her as well when she stepped out of line according to their rules.

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently,” Williams told reporters following her match Monday. “You really have to step forward and make an effort, just as in anything, and say, ‘I need help with A, B, C and D,’ and talk to someone. I think that’s so important to have a sounding board, whether it’s someone at the WTA, or someone in your life, or maybe it’s someone you talk to on a weekly basis. I’ve been in that position, too, and I’ve definitely had opportunities to talk to people and just get things off my chest that I can’t necessarily talk about to anyone in my family or anyone I know.”

Continue reading on the next page.