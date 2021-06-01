Omari Hardwick to star alongside Halle Berry in upcoming sci-fi drama

Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick will be starring in the upcoming science-fiction drama The Mothership.

Berry is executive producing the film, which will also feature John Ortiz and Molly Parker. According to the film’s synopsis released to Deadline, Berry will play Sara Mose, a woman who has to navigate her life following the disappearance of her husband from their farmland the previous year. She soon discovers an extraterrestrial object under her home. Sara and her children race against time to find out just what the link is between this object and the disappearance of the head of their family.

Hardwick’s role hasn’t been revealed yet in the movie but the “Power” star is making it a point not be typecast as he sets himself apart from the fictionalized drug dealer. Hardwick is currently starring in the Netflix zombie film, Army of Dead, along with Dave Bautista, which was released to limited theaters in May and is now streaming on Netflix.

The film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas where a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Hardwick plays one of the mercenaries named Vanderohe.

“Meet the chainsaw wielding, zombie killing, philosopher…. #Vanderohe. But most importantly….hear me say: On behalf of my incredible cast-mates, our crew, our producers, #Netflix & our incomparable director #ZackSnyder ….thank YOU, the fans for enjoying the journey as MUCH as we did 🙏🏾

#ArmyOfTheDead,” Hardwick posted on Instagram last week as it premiered on the streaming service.

Hardwick also bulked up for the role, adding 20 pounds of muscle to his physique. Normally walking around at 180, the former football star hit the gym hard to blend in with his weightlifting cohorts and is now a ripped 200 pounds. Check out the trailer of Army of Dead on the following page.