Rapper Lil Loaded dead at 20

Lil Loaded has died aged 20.

The rapper — who was best known for 2019 viral hit “6locc 6a6y” — passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, and his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, told Billboard his death was a result of suicide.

Mehryari also admitted his client’s passing was “very tragic,” and said he had a “promising music career” to come.

He told Dallas Morning News: “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”

In his final Instagram Stories post, Lil Loaded — whose real name was Dashawn Robertson — wrote: “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life.

“Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless.

“I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes.

“I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you (sic)”

Lil Loaded was charged with manslaughter in February following the shooting of his friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder last year but was indicted on one count of manslaughter in February.

“6locc 6a6y” amassed more than 28 million views on YouTube, and the tune was awarded a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week.

Loaded posted about the recognition four days ago, insisting he had the “dopest fanbase on earth.”

In what turned out to be his final Instagram grid post, he wrote: “6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold. Who runnin dis s— like me. young N—- S— dopest fanbase on earth”

Following the viral hit, Loaded signed with Epic Records.

Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with Epic, said: “This kid was on a great path.

“He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened.”