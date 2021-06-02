Diddy launches digital marketplace for Black business owners

Sean “Diddy” Combs has launched a “curated digital marketplace” for Black business owners.

The 51-year-old rapper and record executive has teamed up with Salesforce to launch Shop Circulate, which has been described as an online marketplace that allows consumers to engage directly with Black entrepreneurs.

In a press release, Shop Circulate was described as a “curated digital marketplace that allows consumers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs, [which] provides Black businesses with a platform to reach global audiences and empowers consumers to shop the world’s best Black-owned brands.”

And in a statement, Diddy revealed he’s keen to help advance the “collective pursuit of economic justice”.

He said: “Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive. I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

While Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, has said he is excited to “help close the unjust wealth gap” which can prevent many Black business owners from achieving the same success as their competitors.

He explained: “Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality.

“Shop Circulate will empower us all — as individuals, communities and companies — to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality.”

Shop Circulate is slated to be launched later this year, and those interested in the project can sign up to their mailing list to gain early access.

A message on the company’s website reads: “Black businesses are the heart of our community. From the best of the best to who’s got next, we’re building an online home for the artists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who define our culture.

“Start circulating Fall 2021.”