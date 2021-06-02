Swizz Beatz slams Justin Timberlake for cultural appropriation, then backtracks

Justin Timberlake has long been viewed by many urbanites as one of the most prolific cultural appropriators of the modern era along with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat.

The issue came back to the forefront during the Verzuz rematch between the creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on Sunday, May 31, 2021. Swizz went off on Timberlake for taking and accruing enormous profits from Black culture and not giving back.

“Until Justin let the world know that he—” Swizz began during the battle where he started, stopped and started in on Timberlake again, according to Rolling Stone. “Justin gotta come out, he’s coming out. He gotta admit that he loves the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage. You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture.”

Swizz, 42, and Timbaland, 49, hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 1, to give a recap of their Memorial Day weekend showdown. During their conversation, Timbaland told Swizz that he went “too hard” on the 40-year-old Timberlake. Swizz seemingly backtracked when he rationalized his previous dig was just gamesmanship designed to entice Timberlake to engage in a Verzuz battle.

“Look, man, I had to go hard,” Swizz said on IG. “Did you hear how them songs were sounding on that stage? You and JT, it was like JT was in the building. I was like, man!” he said. “[I] don’t got no problem with JT. … Shout out to JT, we can’t wait to get you on stage having fun ’cause you deserve it too.”

What do you think of Swizz’s shade at Timberlake and his subsequent justification?