Tiny Harris shows off photo of daughter Zonnique and granddaughter Hunter

Tiny Harris and throngs of fans fawned over the heart-warming photo of the singer’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and granddaughter, Hunter Zoelle.

Harris shared the photo of a sleeping Zonnique and Hunter with her 6.6 million Instagram followers and couldn’t contain her motherly pride.

Zonnique, who also loves the snap, had fun with her mother when she asked: “which of us your favorite, tell the truth shame the devil😭.”

Fans soon joined in on the unabated lovefest.

“I thought that was Heiress, oh my..is that your baby. If so congratulations and where have I been,” one IG user wrote. “They speak on all negative things we as black men & woman go thru but blessings and things of such nature u won’t hear them speak on those things ….💞🙏🏽.”

A second fan added: “Perfection at it’s finest. She learned from the best ❤️,” followed by a fan, who posted: ‘My mother has a picture with me and my first born just like this. She’s 13 now lol ❤️.”

Another IG user wrote: “We love our kids to Life but that grandchild love is next level😍’ while a fourth commenter posted this: ‘Too perfect. That’s them jeans you got girl. ❤️❤️❤️.”

One fan said the photo reminded her of her own golden mother-and-child moments. “Omg , i have a pic just like this with my son when he was a baby. I just did a reenactment since he graduated kindergarten ❤️.”