5 reasons to keep water on deck everywhere you go

Water is the elixir of life. We’ve been told that we need to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. If we have started this habit to improve our health, we can notch up our choices, just as we do our food and elevate it for better self-care. Everywhere we go, we can bring and carry our own water. Here are five reasons to carry your own water wherever and whenever you venture out.

Reduce waste

Instead of purchasing bottled water and putting more plastics into our environment, we can reduce our waste by purchasing a container that can be reused. Depending on our choices, it is not only good for the environment, but it is good for our health. Many articles and sources explain the concerns of harmful chemicals seeping into our water from our container choices. We are, also, helping those chemicals from seeping into our water supply when we reduce our plastic use.

Know the source of the water and container

If we choose to fill up our water bottles at home, we not only know the source of our water (hopefully, we are filtering at home), but also the source of our container. This gives us the peace of mind that we have addressed all toxins and not depending on some unknown source to do so for us.

Pick a design and function that fits our personality and use

How fun is it to pick a water bottle, add stickers and make it our own? We can tailor it to fit our needs. Will it fit in my car cup holder? Do I smile when I see it? Does it have goal lines, so I can track my water intake? Does it have a straw, or do I like the pouring type? Does it keep my water at the temperature I like? Does it have affirmation or pictures that bring joy to me?

Keep track of your water intake

By using the same bottle for water intake and bringing our own everywhere, we know how much we have drunk throughout the day. It’s easier to track.

Readily available if it’s always with us

If we carry our own water, we are always prepared to hydrate when we feel the need. It also will keep us from grabbing a soda or other sweet drink when there is no water access.

Hydrating with water has so many health benefits. By consciously choosing to take our water around, we become aware of our intake and our source, and it may even inspire us to drink more with a smile on our face as we choose our water vessel consciously to appeal to us personally.

Words by Tammy Foster